A 50-year-old resident underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, after the family of a person who was declared brain dead donated a kidney to the patient, which contributed to saving the patient’s life from suffering as a result of complications from the chronic disease, while the medical team at Burjeel Medical City confirmed that the deceased Brain can save the lives of eight patients.

The patient confirmed that, over the past four years, he had suffered from pain and complications resulting from chronic kidney failure, including the disruption of his daily activities, due to him undergoing dialysis sessions several times a week.

He told Emirates Al-Youm: “Since I was diagnosed with the condition, I had to undergo dialysis, and I also faced fistula disease and the problems associated with the condition, including obstruction, severe bleeding, and convulsions. In addition to the general weakness and nausea that accompany dialysis, I faced infections due to… Catheterization.

He added that the hospital included his name on the list of patients of the Emirates Organ Transplant Center and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and continued to perform dialysis until obtaining a suitable kidney from a donor.

For his part, the Director of Kidney Transplant Medicine at Burjeel Medical City, Dr. Venkat Sinaresh Velanki, said: “Burjeel Medical City received a patient with serious head injuries and suffering from a brainstem defect, and he was later declared brain dead according to neurological criteria, as it is considered ( Burjeel Medical is part of the deceased donor allocation group of the National Organ Donation Committee.” Velanki added: “We contacted the Emirates Center for Organ Transplantation regarding a potential brain-dead donor, and the possibility of using the deceased person’s kidney for transplantation. The Emirates Center for Organ Transplantation team contacted his family, who presented the qualities of humanity and generosity, and agreed to donate organs, in honor of the memory of their loved ones, and to give an opportunity to A new life for a patient suffering from the ravages of pain.” He pointed out that the medical team obtained approvals from the Emirates Organ Transplantation Center team to proceed with the process of obtaining a kidney, followed by a kidney transplant for the recipient patient who suffers from chronic kidney failure, and the operation was performed successfully.

For his part, Dr. Rehan Saif, head of the medical team and director of organ transplant surgery at the Burjeel Multi-Organ Transplant Program, explained that the patient spent a good recovery period in the intensive care unit designated for organ transplantation under continuous monitoring with first-class medical and nursing care, and now does not need further treatment. From dialysis operations, he can live a more active life, as this operation is one of the early organ transplants from a deceased donor performed at Burjeel Medical City since the hospital established a multi-organ transplant program in 2022.

He said: “The success of the kidney transplant confirms the UAE’s commitment to organ transplantation and saving lives. It also reflects the importance of organ donation and the impact it can have on the lives of individuals suffering from life-threatening conditions, as one deceased donor can save up to eight lives through… Organ donation process,” adding: “Although organ donation saves thousands of lives every year, the shortage of donor organs is one of the main challenges, and health authorities have actively worked to enhance awareness about this (gift of life) by calling for organ donation and supporting Life program for organ donation and community education.