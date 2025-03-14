The day after his successful Italian debut, Bob Hanning was completely grown. “Running, the Italian anthem, the whole thing around it: that was emotional,” said Italy’s national coach on Friday and spoke of “goosebumps”. Due to the 35:30 (17:15) in Latvia, the second victory in the third game of qualification, the Azzurri in the race for the first European Championship participation has been fully in the target since 1998.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Hanning after his first game as the coach of the Italians. Even if he struggled with the defense performance, he described the game in terms of sport as a “decent debut, where it can be built up”. Above all right wing Leo Prantner from the Foxen Berlin, with 15 goals as the best shooter for the Italians – and also set up a new national team record with this brand.

On the way to the European Championship, it looks good in the table of group 4: Italy is now 4: 2 points behind the tied Serbs in second place, Spain is third party after a surprising defeat (25:27) with the same result. Italy’s second leg against the still pointless Latvians will be in Sardinia on Sunday. “We must not rest now, we have to add a win on Sunday,” said Hanning.Hanning, Managing Director of Füchse Berlin, the office with the Italians who had set an exclamation mark at the World Cup in January with the first main round and 16th place.

For the 57-year-old, it is the first stop as a national coach. The European Championship in Denmark, Sweden and Norway (January 15 to February 1, 2026) and the qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Germany are Hannings first destinations.