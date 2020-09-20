The gilding of the Republic at the time of the coronavirus. Usually, it takes several hours to visit the Élysée Palace and the President’s office during Heritage Days. But, Covid-19 obliges, reservations are do upstream and disappointed have been numerous to respect social distancing. For the lucky ones, the visit, Saturday, September 19, was pleasant.

AT Hurigny, in Saône-et-Loire, a more bucolic atmosphere with a visit to the great outdoors in the vineyard of the Château de Chazoux. No marking on the ground or hydroalcoholic gel, but sharing with the owner while respecting distances. In Plouzané (Finistère), the Petit Minou lighthouse has stood valiantly for 180 years. The rooms are cramped. The visit is done with a mask with a breathtaking view in the final bouquet. Heritage Days end on Sunday evening.