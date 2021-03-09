Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, affirmed that successful future governments are best able to benefit from the lessons and challenges of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, to be a strategic turning point for the development of their major economies and sectors, designing new mechanisms for their working methods and presenting Its services and methods of communicating with its citizens.

This came in a speech at the opening session of the “World Government Summit Dialogues”, which was launched yesterday under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and attracts global leaders and speakers, an elite of experts and specialists, and a number of international organization officials and leaders Businesses from around the world, over a period of two days, aiming to discuss the most prominent new global trends and share visions and ideas aimed at enhancing the readiness of governments to face future challenges.

Al-Gergawi said that the “World Government Summit Dialogues” is an ideal opportunity to exchange views and perceptions of the future of humanity and the work of governments, and to anticipate the changes that we will witness after 2021, stressing that international partnerships based on a positive outlook for the future and the constant endeavor to enhance peace, support innovation and improve the quality of life of individuals, are major pillars in Realizing the aspirations of the world’s societies.

In his speech, titled “Major Global Trends in the Next Decade,” he added that the year 2021 will constitute an important stage in the history of the world, if governments cooperate with each other to address urgent issues and explore innovative solutions to them. He continued, “The future economy must be different, more flexible and able to face changes and transformations. We must design new measures of success, enhance the role of technology and involve societies in designing the future.”

The President of the World Government Summit said: “Humanity faced various challenges in the past, but history always reminds us of some milestones that constituted a turning point in the journey of humanity, and the world will not forget the year 2020, which provided an opportunity to face new challenges in various sectors, which allowed us to test health care and educational systems And the ability of governments to adapt and deal with them flexibly, ”indicating that the focus of governments during the coming period should not be limited to efforts to achieve recovery from the effects of the pandemic, but also must continue to unify global efforts to design a better future for societies.

He added that the pandemic has cast a shadow on the social and psychological level in all societies, as the generation that witnessed the consequences of this epidemic will find itself facing many challenges related to its mental health, similar to the generation that lived through World War II, so governments have a pivotal role in developing comprehensive strategies that take into account the needs of their societies. In the next decade, as the current generation faces multiple risks related to economic and employment security, sustainable life and mental health.

Al-Gergawi stressed that the world’s response to the epidemic has been strengthened by the unification of minds, hearts and resources in order to overcome challenges, so that several vaccines for the virus will be developed in just eight months, thanks to cooperation between scientists and the support of governments, the private sector and the scientific community.

He said: “We must continue this positive humanitarian approach to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines throughout the world, and we must always remember that the world will recover when people are safe everywhere.”

He added: “The World Bank estimates that 150 million people suffer from extreme poverty, while about 3.3 billion people (more than 40% of the world’s population) live below the poverty line, and that is why directing our economies to their right course and returning people to productive jobs is a priority. Utmost of all the governments of the world ».

The sessions of the first day of the World Government Summit dialogues focused on the main shifts in vital sectors, and addressed the “session to establish trust and credibility in the next generation of leaders” in which Edelman CEO Richard Edelman spoke about the importance of cooperation and transparent interaction between governments, the private sector and society to address the challenges. Urgency, such as sustainability, enhancing future skills, and providing correct data, information and data.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Ayers Holdings”, the United Bank of Africa and Transcorp, the founder of the Tony Elumelo Foundation, Tony Elumelo, participated in a session entitled “The future from an African perspective … 2021 and beyond” in which he reviewed ways to activate the tremendous potential of the continent.

The dialogues also included a session entitled “The Future from an Asian Perspective”, in which the co-founder of Infosys, Nandan Nilkani, and the President of the Observer Research Foundation, Samir Saran, participated, and dealt with the role of Asian countries in shaping the future of the new world order after the Corona pandemic.

The session, “Decentralized Financing for Building an Integrated Economy”, in which the CEO and founder of Bariti Technologies, Utah Steiner, spoke about the role of the “Covid-19” pandemic in emphasizing the importance of having flexible, practical alternatives to decentralized traditional financial systems, and developing the employment of encrypted data.

Mohammed Al-Gergawi:

– “The world’s governments are going through a strategic turning point that requires the development of their major economies and sectors.”

Governments are required to continue the positive humanitarian approach to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

