The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the success of the United Arab Emirates’ mediation regarding the exchange of prisoners of war between the Federal Republic of Russia and the Republic of Ukraine.

The Ministry indicated that the success of the mediation efforts was a reflection of the strong friendly relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which were supported by regular contacts at the highest levels, which resulted in one of the largest prisoner exchanges between the two sides since the beginning of the war.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to the governments of the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their cooperation and response to the UAE mediation efforts to make the prisoner exchange process a success, despite the challenges posed by the current war conditions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing its position of calling for diplomacy, dialogue and reducing escalation, and its endeavor to support all initiatives that would mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.