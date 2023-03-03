The Dragon spacecraft carrying Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and the Crew-6 crew has successfully docked with the International Space Station.

The crew-6 mission is the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts, and the second Emirati mission to the International Space Station, and was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, as part of the Emirates Astronaut Program.

During the mission, Al-Neyadi will conduct a series of experiments and advanced research in order to reach important scientific results about outer space, in addition to his participation in an awareness and educational program. The International Space Agency and the 11th country in the world that sends astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and works to train and prepare them to walk in space.