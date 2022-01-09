Abu Dhabi (WAM)

2Seas Motorsports won the title of the 10th edition of the Gulf 12 Hours of Endurance Race, after exciting competitions hosted by Yas Marina Circuit, the home of motorsports in the region, over the weekend.

The two-day race witnessed the participation of Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, BMW and Audi models, with 2Seas Racing Team winning in a Mercedes AMG car, after a strong performance during which team drivers Issa Al Khalifa, Ben Barnicott and Martin Kodrich imposed their control. On the course of competition in their number one car.

The Gulf 12 Hours Race is one of the most difficult endurance races in the region, and it consists of two stages, each lasting for 6 hours, and the “2 Seas” car racing team was able to win the race for the second time in a row after achieving the same achievement in the 2021 edition that was held in Bahrain.

The SBS team, in a Mercedes AMG number 88, finished second in the overall team standings, to win the GT3 Pro-A class, while the VR 46 team finished third in a Ferrari. , to ascend the podium for the second time in 3 participations in the Gulf 12 Hours race, and two participations in the Pro-Am category. In the GT3 AM class, AF Corse took the win in a #61 Ferrari 488 GT3 during the final stages of the race after the AKA ASB Mercedes-AMG GT3 team car had a problem. In the pumping of fuel, team driver Jerome Boulikand lost a long time after he was ahead of the competitors throughout the race stages.

The Greystone GT team drew attention after dominating the race in the McLaren 570S GT4 in the GT4 class in the first endurance races of drivers Ian Campbell and Jimmy Clark, along with veteran driver Oliver Webb.

Motorsports enthusiasts are looking forward to a special season of local, regional and international sporting events at Yas Marina Circuit, where the Yas Racing Series, the Yas Super Street Challenge, the Emirates Drift Championship, and other exciting motorsports events and races will be held.