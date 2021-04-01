Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Today, Thursday, was concluded with great success, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy for Women’s Shooting Championship in its second edition, which was held at the Armed Forces Officers Club for a whole month, in cooperation with the Caracal Shooting Club and the Al Forsan International Sports Resort, in accordance with the international rules and standards provided for the participants. An exceptional experience in a safe environment, and the tournament created an opportunity to develop and discover new skills in shooting sport, with the participation of 44 professional and amateur women, of whom 20 women qualified in the 20-meter finals stage.

Salwa Salem Al-Hadrami won first place with 87 points, and the second-place overtime was decided by Hind Muhammad Al-Junaibi, and Hoda Al-Sayed Al-Dhaheri came third with 84 points.

The competitions were restricted to female citizens of 16 years and over, and financial prizes totaling 15,000 dirhams were allocated to the winners of the first three places, as Naema Al-Mansouri and Dr. Omniyat Al-Hajri, members of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, crowned the winners.

On her part, Naameh Al Mansoori said: The presence of this number of women in the second edition, and in such difficult and exceptional circumstances confirms the determination and strength of Emirati women to practice whatever sports and hobbies they desire and prove themselves, and is evidence of the continued successes of the Academy, which will have a greater presence in many From local, community, and international sports and competitions, in line with the interests of women in society, regardless of ages and nationalities, by making sport an integral part of their daily lifestyle, and empowering them through the practice of sports activities provided by our diligent work team, which is keen to provide all support and support to women Promote and instill societal values ​​for the new generation.

Dr. Omniyat Al-Hajri emphasized that there is a strategic goal that Emirati women’s sports seek to achieve, by encouraging women to practice them, as she said: We are keen through our work in the Academy to work to increase the number of women’s activities in society and broaden the base of national achievements with a focus on developing work strategies. That enhances the capabilities of Emirati women, in order to be able to prove themselves and achieve success on various levels.

Mr. Obaid Al Mazrouei, General Manager of Caracal Shooting Club, expressed his happiness with the great success and fruitful cooperation, which came with the end of the competitions and the tournament, where he said: We are very happy to be part of this sports cooperation, through which we are witnessing a large participation of women in the tournament, which The progress we have achieved reflects the concerted effort and work to spread the female sports culture in society, and to adopt it as a way of life whose approach and course are followed.