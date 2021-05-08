Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Community Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police concluded the activities of the Ramadan Sports Tournament for Events, which included many tournaments such as the Fixed Running Championship, the Cycling Championship, and the Fitness and Challenge, which was organized by the Juvenile Welfare Department, taking into account adherence to all precautionary measures to prevent Corona. Colonel Dr. Ali Saeed Musabah Al Mansoori, Director of Juvenile Welfare Department, stressed the importance of sport and its great role in the juvenile rehabilitation process, as it encourages juveniles to occupy their spare time in a way that benefits them psychologically and physically. Positive and increasing abilities in finding effective solutions to the obstacles they may encounter in various aspects of their lives, thus contributing to a major role in integrating young children with society again. At the end of the ceremony, the Juvenile Care Department honored the winners and distributed prizes to them.