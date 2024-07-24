A medical team performed a complex and dangerous surgery on an Emirati fetus inside the womb, to treat a congenital defect in the diaphragm, after it was discovered during the 12th week of pregnancy.

In detail, Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the medical team discovered during the mother’s pregnancy that the fetus was suffering from a dangerous congenital defect in the diaphragm, which caused the intestines and liver to herniate into the chest. It is medically known that the survival rate for children who suffer from severe diaphragmatic hernia on the left side is about 10 to 15%.

The hospital indicated that the mother underwent a complex surgical operation to treat the obstruction of the fetus’ trachea, and the operation was successfully performed in the 27th week of pregnancy.

The hospital confirmed that a multidisciplinary medical team was involved in the medical care of the fetus before and after birth. After a 135-day stay in the neonatal intensive care unit at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, the baby is in good health and is scheduled to return home with his parents to Al Ain.