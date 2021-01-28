D.he smile quickly returned to Boris Herrmann’s face. Only the circles under the sailor’s eyes and the scratches on his yacht Seaexplorer testified in the port of Les Sables-d’Olonne of the difficult last night that the 39-year-old from Hamburg lived through at the regatta Vendée Globe and which he himself considered called his “worst nightmare”.

Just a few hours before the planned arrival on the French west coast, Herrmann collided with an – apparently Spanish – fishing boat in the Bay of Biscay on Wednesday evening and was only able to cover the last 90 nautical miles at reduced speed. All chances of the first victory of a non-French at the regatta were gone. Herrmann finished the race in fourth place due to a time credit.

Kitesurfing on the Atlantic coast

On his own and without a stopover, Herrmann and 32 other participants were the first German to embark on the 45,000-kilometer journey around the world at the beginning of November. The native of Oldenburg had sailed the Atlantic several times, crossed the Southern Ocean and passed some of the most remote places on the planet. But since he was 16, Herrmann dreamed of the “Everest of the Seas”, as sailors describe the Vendée Globe, which is considered the toughest regatta and has already resulted in deaths and – as this time – dramatic rescue operations.

For almost four years Herrmann has prepared almost exclusively for the non-stop regatta and invested several million euros with sponsors in his 18-meter-long Imoca yacht. He was helped by his membership in the Monaco Yacht Club and his friendship with its Vice President Pierre Casiraghi, the nephew of Prince Albert II. And also the sailing trip across the Atlantic with climate activist Greta Thunberg, when Herrmann the Swede went to the UN in the summer of 2019 with as little emissions as possible Wanted to bring the climate summit to New York, the economist knew how to use it for himself and his mission. Despite the justified criticism that more people had to fly across the Atlantic for the PR trip than if Thunberg had got on the plane alone.

Like many sailors, Herrmann does not feel particularly comfortable in closed rooms. He becomes restless if he cannot see water for a long time. Before his arrival, Herrmann found out whether the Corona rules in France allowed kitesurfing on the Atlantic coast. His wife had already sent him another list for the time after his return. The most important point: set up the baby bed for the daughter.