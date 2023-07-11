Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

In the Ukraine war, the fight continues, especially in the east and south of the country. In the Donetsk region, Bakhmut remains in focus. The news ticker.

fight for Bachmut : Russian troops pushed back

: Russian troops pushed back heaviness losses for Russia : Ukraine provides new figures

for : Ukraine provides new figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from July 11, 5:30 a.m.: According to the head of the military administration in Kiev, Serhiy Popko, the Ukrainian air defense repels another Russian air attack on the capital during the night. Information about possible victims or damage is initially not available.

Ukraine-News: Russian troops pushed back near Bakhmut

Update from July 11, 5:00 a.m.: The Ukrainian army says it has regained control of key hills near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region from Russian troops. “In Bakhmut, our defenders have been keeping the entrances, exits and enemy movements in the city under fire control for several days,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar wrote on Telegram.

Destroyed houses in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. © Libkos/dpa

The commander-in-chief of the land forces, Olexander Syrskyj, had also announced that the Russian troops had been pushed back at Bakhmut. “The enemy is trapped,” emphasized the colonel general. According to Maljar, the Ukrainian army has liberated a total of 24 square kilometers in eastern Ukraine since the start of its counter-offensive. In southern Ukraine there are a good 169 square kilometers. In the past week, a total of around 14 square kilometers have been added in both directions.

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Kiev reports current figures

Ukraine has updated information on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. According to Kiev, another 440 Russian soldiers have died or been injured within 24 hours. This increases the number since the outbreak of war to over 234,000. This information (changes from the previous day in brackets) comes directly from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and has not been confirmed by Russia or any independent body. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

soldiers : 234,480 (+440)

: 234,480 (+440) tank : 4085 (+7)

: 4085 (+7) Armored Combat Vehicles : 7966 (+2)

: 7966 (+2) drones and unmanned aerial vehicles : 3686 (+1)

: 3686 (+1) artillery systems : 4371 (+5)

: 4371 (+5) Vehicles and tankers: 6937 (+8)

6937 (+8) Source: Excerpt from the data of the General Staff of Ukraine dated July 10, 2023

According to calculations by independent Russian media, at least 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Moscow’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This was the result of a data analysis based on the number of inheritance cases opened and the statistics on excess mortality in the past year, reported the Internet portal involved in the evaluation Meduza on Monday (July 10).

News in the Ukraine war: NATO summit in Lithuania begins

KIEV/Moscow – The two-day NATO summit in Lithuania begins on Tuesday (July 11) with discussions on further support for Ukraine and the expansion of deterrence and defense against Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wants to send a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit meeting: that the war against Ukraine is doomed to failure and that any aggression against a NATO state would result in a determined reaction from the entire alliance. (With agencies )