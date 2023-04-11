It will be next Thursday at the CONCACAF Champions League when the charrúa debuts as helmsman of the royals, in the second leg of the tournament against him motagua from Honduras, arriving at Volcano with an overall 1-0 advantage.

Siboldi He already knows what it is to be a Liga MX champion, however, he has also had his setbacks in Mexican soccer, so it is time to remember his successes and failures as a helmsman.

If you ask me, who I want as Caixinha’s successor is Robert Dante Siboldi🇺🇾. He played for Cruz Azul in the 1990s, he was coach of Cruz Azul Jasso, a team with whom he was champion of the second division in 2007, then he was coach of Cruz Azul Hidalgo for 3 years. Bluecross blood. pic.twitter.com/1BFDYeZLUf – CD Cruz Azul 🇲🇽 (@CruzAzul_GO) September 5, 2019

The data:

The last official Atlante title was given in 2009 in the Concachampions, in the final, on April 22 of that year, Atlante with goals from Fernando Narravo and Christian Bermúdez and with a 0-0 draw in the second leg on May 12, classified to the club world where he was 4th. pic.twitter.com/EifLLyORWs — El Ñe 🇪🇸👍 #Ñesismo (@ElmeroIan) December 13, 2021

On that occasion he was only able to direct two matches, one in the league against jaguars which ended 3-3 and the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhere he equalized without goals against atlanteanHowever, the Colts were champions having won the First Leg 2-0.

#Curious fact 🤔📝🦅 Did you know what… Robert Dante Siboldi directed in Dorados de Sinaloa one of the greatest references of our Club América, that’s right: Cuauhtémoc Blanco. Is Siboldi the solution for this new process in 2021? pic.twitter.com/Y9krAjbRLW — Monumental Eagles (@AguilasMonu) December 24, 2020

Siboldi took the reins of the Great Fish in the Closing Tournament 2012 without even being able to qualify for the league by being eleventh in the standings with 16 points.

It’s OFFICIAL, Robert Dante Siboldi is the new coach of the Tigers after the dismissal of ‘Chima’ Ruíz. 🐯🚨🇲🇽⚽️ Historical goalkeeper with the feline painting. As DT, he was league champion with Santos (2018) and won a Leagues Cup with Cruz Azul (2019). pic.twitter.com/Lu8I38PLJ1 — Fabrizio Mejía Lartilleux (@AnalistaMejia) April 10, 2023

However, he would have another opportunity in September 2017 when El Chepo was fired, taking the club for the rest of the tournament. A semester later, he achieved glory for the first time by beating the Toluca by global score 3-2 in the Clausura 2018. With this, he won the award for Best Technical Director and the Ballon d’Or for Best Technical Director of the 2017-2018 season.

Siboldi arrives in Veracruz… 😦🤐 pic.twitter.com/Qm9N0QrSHt — ⭐️ Pedro Antonio ⭐️ Flowers ⭐️ (@hagala_) December 5, 2018

CRUZ AZUL IS CHAMPION! 🏆💙 Cruz Azul defeats Tigres 2-1 and wins the first edition of the Leagues Cup! 🙌 Shout it out and celebrate it, celestials! 😃 THE MACHINE WON A NEW TITLE! 🚂👏 pic.twitter.com/VX3SFNcJCW — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) September 19, 2019

WHAT A MEMORY!😍💙 one day from #ClassicYoungwe remind you of the mythical 5-2 that Cruz Azul gave América at the Azteca in 2019. IT WAS A TEAM!🔥 pic.twitter.com/SjxjTbq4mj — Blue Fan 🚂 (@SoyFanAzul) August 19, 2022

Julio Dominguez opened the board, but the Argentine guido rodriguez and Henry Martin They appeared for the blue creams, although in the end, the Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar, Robert Alvarado, Orbelin Pineda and the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez they gave the three points to the La Noria team.

Cruz Azul has won both editions of the Cup for Mexico. 🏆 2020

🏆 2022 pic.twitter.com/Yhs1vsbnLf — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 31, 2022

Already heading to Guard1anes 2020, in the preseason the Mexico Cupwhich the cement growers kept when they won the grand final 2-1 at Chivasbut previously imposed on tigers on penalties and in the Group Phase, they defeated cougars, Toluca and America.

An image that will prevail forever in the fans of the National University. Juan Pablo Vigon. Vuelta semifinal, Pumas vs. Blue Cross. December 6, 2020. University Olympic Stadium

4-0. pic.twitter.com/OijEzdZJvg – Andres Diaz (@AndresDiaz04) December 7, 2020

The team qualified the league as fourth place. In the quarters he threw tigers 3-2 global and when it seemed that he was reaching the grand final after beating the cougars 4-0 in the semifinal Ida, held at the Aztec, they threw everything overboard in the second leg and were eliminated because the auriazules tied the aggregate 4-4, advancing through their best position in the table. The celestial defeat was a real failure and a big bear, which is why Siboldi resigned immediately.

#Xolos | SIBOLDI OUT ❌ After the win in Aguascalientes at the hands of #Necaxathe border group announced the withdrawal of strategist Robert Dante Siboldi. ➡ https://t.co/s7BjKHneGq pic.twitter.com/HTCZ0eXW1k – ONCE Diary (@oncediariomx) September 30, 2021

Robert Dante Siboldi is the new coach of Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli. It will be the first time that Siboldi directs outside of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/G1Gzdnmcab – Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) March 5, 2022