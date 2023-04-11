Patience did not give for more in Tigres, because after adding a new defeat against the worst team of the Clausura 2023, Mazatlanthe feline team decided to thank Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz as a technician to welcome the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldiwho in his time as a professional footballer defended the shield.
It will be next Thursday at the CONCACAF Champions League when the charrúa debuts as helmsman of the royals, in the second leg of the tournament against him motagua from Honduras, arriving at Volcano with an overall 1-0 advantage.
Siboldi He already knows what it is to be a Liga MX champion, however, he has also had his setbacks in Mexican soccer, so it is time to remember his successes and failures as a helmsman.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The South American’s first steps as a strategist were taken at La Noria when he directed the Jasso Blue Cross of the Second Division, getting the title in the Clausura 2007, although he was previously in charge of training the goalkeepers. However, they fell in the final for promotion to the First Division against Pachuca Juniors.
In May 2009, the Uruguayan was appointed interim technical director of La Máquina after the dismissal of Benjamin Galindo.
On that occasion he was only able to direct two matches, one in the league against jaguars which ended 3-3 and the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhere he equalized without goals against atlanteanHowever, the Colts were champions having won the First Leg 2-0.
After having directed the Hidalgo Blue Cross and have served as goalkeeper coach with Rayados de Monterreycame another test for the South American as helmsman in the MX ascent.
Siboldi took the reins of the Great Fish in the Closing Tournament 2012 without even being able to qualify for the league by being eleventh in the standings with 16 points.
In August 2015, the Portuguese Pedro Caixinha left the Warriors, so the board appointed Siboldi as interim after having been as director of Basic Forces, but he was only two games, which he lost, until Jose Manuel de la Torre took the position.
However, he would have another opportunity in September 2017 when El Chepo was fired, taking the club for the rest of the tournament. A semester later, he achieved glory for the first time by beating the Toluca by global score 3-2 in the Clausura 2018. With this, he won the award for Best Technical Director and the Ballon d’Or for Best Technical Director of the 2017-2018 season.
After having been champion in C2018, Siboldi he stepped aside from the Shire and prior to the Clausura 2019 he was appointed helmsman of the Red Sharks. In the end, he could not handle the package to raise the sharks and on April 16 he put his resignation on the table, three dates before the end of the championship. The jarochos finished in the penultimate place.
again, The Forcado Caixinha He left a team, this time to La Máquina, the Uruguayan entering quite a bit, prior to Apertura 2019. However, his first test was the grand final of the League Cupwhere he defeated 2-1 tigers to lift the trophy, being the first strategist in history to win that tournament.
In the same Opening 2019, Blue Cross was measured at America on Matchday 13 for the Classic Youngwhere the sky-blue team was able to come from below to seal the score 5-2, in the first victory of the Siboldi as a technician of The Machine.
Julio Dominguez opened the board, but the Argentine guido rodriguez and Henry Martin They appeared for the blue creams, although in the end, the Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar, Robert Alvarado, Orbelin Pineda and the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez they gave the three points to the La Noria team.
In C2020, the Blue Cross He had found a pleasant style of play that led him to be the overall leader, receiving only two defeats, however, the semester was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19.
Already heading to Guard1anes 2020, in the preseason the Mexico Cupwhich the cement growers kept when they won the grand final 2-1 at Chivasbut previously imposed on tigers on penalties and in the Group Phase, they defeated cougars, Toluca and America.
After having won the Mexico Cup imposing itself on its rivals in a great way, La Máquina marched as a great favorite to be champion of MX League and break the curse, but failed.
The team qualified the league as fourth place. In the quarters he threw tigers 3-2 global and when it seemed that he was reaching the grand final after beating the cougars 4-0 in the semifinal Ida, held at the Aztec, they threw everything overboard in the second leg and were eliminated because the auriazules tied the aggregate 4-4, advancing through their best position in the table. The celestial defeat was a real failure and a big bear, which is why Siboldi resigned immediately.
On April 19, 2021, he was signed by Tijuana, but he would only last five months in the position, since on September 29 he was dismissed due to his poor results, leaving everything in three wins, five draws and six setbacks.
In 2022, the coach tried his hand at Arab football with the al-ahli, three times champion of his league, but his passage was short-lived as he directed only seven matches. He had one win, four draws and two losses.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Successes #failures #history #Robert #Dante #Siboldi #Tigres #coach
Leave a Reply