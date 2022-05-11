In turn, he finished off +12 times towards Ezequiel Unsaín’s goal. Boca is in the semis and little by little it is taking shape.

Won 10/19 defensive duels, he intercepted 2 balls and made 7 tackles. Oh, and obviously, he contributed to the gestation as always: +80 balls passed through his feet and he passed Ramírez’s goal with a glove. A footballer luxury.

This is how the first goal arose: Frank positioned himself as one more central defender to give way to the bochazo that he envisioned behind Frías and in favor of his partner.

The rest was all up to Sebastian: he controlled and shook at the same time. Top. He and society.

I RELIVED Juan Ramirez’s goal to make it 2-0 pic.twitter.com/xt64aciTSJ – Boca Juniors – La12Tuittera (@la12tuittera) May 11, 2022

So it was. Since December 11 that a midfielder from the Xeneize did not score and the former San Lorenzo, after a great pass from Romero and an excellent crossed definition, managed to end the drought. 2-0 and semis. Tranquillity.

Today was the case Luis Advincula who usually plays strong and with somewhat crazy arm movements. The referee -knowing that he was cautioned- he forgave him more than once for being in La Bombonera. You’re from the National Team, Luis.