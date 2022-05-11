With goals from Sebastián Villa and Juan Ramírez, Boca Juniors defeated Defense and Justice 2-0 for the 4th final of the Professional League Cup and will face Racing Club in the next qualifying round. Next, we review successes and errors of the painting directed by Sebastián Battaglia:
For the match against Halcón de Sebastián Beccacece, Battaglia formed a midfield of footballers with good footing, who did not get rid of the ball, and it was noticeable: he had around the 60% possession of the element and made more than 80% of the passes against a team that seeks to force the error and take control of the game.
In turn, he finished off +12 times towards Ezequiel Unsaín’s goal. Boca is in the semis and little by little it is taking shape.
DT Battaglia decided to keep Romero above Ramírez for the quarter-finals, repositioning him as just another inside midfielder. He not only fulfilled but also contributed in the defensive area, something unusual in the Paraguayan.
Won 10/19 defensive duels, he intercepted 2 balls and made 7 tackles. Oh, and obviously, he contributed to the gestation as always: +80 balls passed through his feet and he passed Ramírez’s goal with a glove. A footballer luxury.
From the beginning of the game, one of Boca’s keys to open the game was detected in the left flank. Fabra was projected to associate with Villa and they were constantly looking for each other.
This is how the first goal arose: Frank positioned himself as one more central defender to give way to the bochazo that he envisioned behind Frías and in favor of his partner.
The rest was all up to Sebastian: he controlled and shook at the same time. Top. He and society.
In the middle of the second half, when Defense seemed to gain a foothold in La Bombonera, Battaglia had the change of Ramirez by Salvio to contribute in all phases: defensive, creative and finishing.
So it was. Since December 11 that a midfielder from the Xeneize did not score and the former San Lorenzo, after a great pass from Romero and an excellent crossed definition, managed to end the drought. 2-0 and semis. Tranquillity.
If there is a phrase that delays in the Boca World it is -excuse the redundancy- this is mouth. For her, a large part of the footballers led by Battaglia play with dementia to attract the rostrum.
Today was the case Luis Advincula who usually plays strong and with somewhat crazy arm movements. The referee -knowing that he was cautioned- he forgave him more than once for being in La Bombonera. You’re from the National Team, Luis.
