03/03/2025



This last weekend the Oscar Awards were held, which have reached their 97th edition. As in each gala of the most important cinema awards, Hollywood stars posed on the red carpet Before moving on to the armchairs of the Dolby theater in Los Angeles.

In this ‘impasse’ between the arrival of all the guests and the beginning of the gala, The most prominent faces of cinema World Cup stop in front of the microphones and cameras of the press to attend to their work, many of them nominated for a statuette.

Although the winners are the protagonists of the night, on the red carpet there is something that It always stands out and, separate materialism, sometimes even interest more than the award -up themselves.

These are the styles that actors, actresses, directors, singers and other artists of this world lead to go to the most important appointment of the seventh art worldwide. Sequins, silk, birds, headdresses, transparencies, jewels, brightness and a lot of glamor are some of the elements that are incorporated into Hollywood stars looks.









With all eyes put in that waste of fashion and style for the red carpet of the Oscars, there are many people who want to show their opinion, some with some more authority than others. This is the case of fashion and stylist designer Juan Avellanedawho is already a usual in the reviews of the looks of this type of event.

Through a video on your Tiktok account, whose duration is just over seven minutes, Avellaneda Analyze some of the styles that have caught their attention Or they are worthy of being commented, both for better and for bad, giving their point of view and judgment as a professional of the fashion world.

Avellaneda has launched its stylistic analysis for numerous artists, starting with Timothée Chalametof which he says that he loved it but, “yes, the pants are very long, I do not like accessories in black,” he adds to what was one of the few guests who dared to go dressed in some bright color.

Your favorites

For Ariana Grande The stylist only has good words, indicating that he is his favorite of the night: “Flipa” exclaimed. As he says, it has seemed the most elegant, with a very well done style and, in a nutshell, very complicated to defend with so much style. From his cast partner in ‘Wicked’, Cynthia Erivo, Avellaneda also has a very good opinion: «It is a very archéctonic, sculptural, brutal look … I always love how it goes because sometimes it takes pieces that surprise us, ”he says.

The protagonist of ‘The substance’ has been another of her favorites: «Demi Moore is that I’m flippingit is spectacular in all the red carpets that it has made since ‘the substance’. It may seem a bit choni at the beginning because we associate Brilli Brilli to that, but it is great ».

For its part, about Selena Gómez He has also opined more favorable than unfavorably, although he compares it with Moore for the similarity of his styles and admits that he prefers the latter. In turn, he admits that he loves the look of The smooth singerwhich wore a kind of tuxedo layer with suit and carnation pants in the flap, by Markong: “There are a mixture of concepts that are superb.”

About Michelle Yeoh He says that “she is spectacular, the dress is superb, it is a Hollywood diva dress, it favors her a lot, it shows that her stylist or herself is very known”, so it becomes another of the best dressed in the night for Avellaneda.

The options you liked least

However, the designer does not cut when expressing those who have not convinced him for one or the other reason: the style of one of the winners of the night, Mickey Madison, protagonist of ‘Anora’, he did not like it because the dress makes many wrinkles for the type of fabric he has and, he explains, you have to be more aware of those details sometimes like these awards.

The look of Margot Qually, Miley Cyrus, Felicity Jones, Zoe Saldaña, or Lupita Nyong’o Nor have they been to his liking. But, there is a criticism that stands out by Avellaneda, it is what makes the Spanish Penelope Cruz In his passage through the red carpet of the Oscar 2025: «They put some Chanel looks that you say, but really, really? But why? ”He thinks bluntly.