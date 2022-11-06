In a very nice stadium in the Province of San Luis, in what represented the last game of the 2022 Argentine soccer season, Boca fell 2-1 in extra time against Racing in a game that went to extra time and was packed controversial about the end of the match with a series of incidents between the players.
Next, we review the successes and errors of Hugo Ibarra’s team in this match against Fernando Gago’s Racing:
As throughout the semester, the goalkeeper had very important interventions for the Xeneize team to stay in the game. Without a doubt, the highest point in Boca this semester.
The center-back was impassable throughout the match with one of the best performances since he has been at the Ribera institution. He was solid in the air and took the ball away whenever he could.
It was a very short game due to the enormous number of fouls. Ibarra’s team accumulated 16 infractions with 4 yellow and 5 red. This ended up hurting him at the end of the match.
In what was one of Boca’s strengths throughout the semester, this time he did not have the best performance. He could not control the Racing player who dominated the match.
Boca thus closes its 2022 season after winning the Professional Soccer League in which it recovered from a very weak start. All the focus for the 2023 campaign will be on the 2023 Copa Libertadores in what has been Xeneize’s great goal for many years.
#Successes #errors #Boca #Racing #Trophy #Champions
Leave a Reply