Boca became champion of the Professional Soccer League of Argentina after a 2-2 draw against Independiente at La Bombonera. Guillermo “Pol” Fernández and Sebastian Villa scored the goals for the Ibarra team that suffered at the end with the result of the Racing match that was being played simultaneously.
Next we are going to review the successes and errors of this last game of the year in the Bombonera:
Led by Alan Varela, Boca became the owner of the match and dominated the match, and Independiente, every time he proposed it. Great job by Óscar Romero and Pol Fernandez (car of one of today’s goals).
With a huge double save when the match was tied at 2, the goalkeeper showed why many claim him for the Argentine National Team. The best player on the team in the entire tournament.
Throughout the match, Independiente attacked this area of the Xeneize team throughout the match and the most dangerous moves by Rojo came through this area.
One of Boca’s strengths throughout the tournament, this afternoon was one of the weakest aspects of the team in this game. Independiente’s second goal came this way as Vallejo headed freely inside the area.
