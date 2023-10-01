Henk de Jong picks up his phone from the kitchen table and scrolls through his long series of messages. “Ah look, here I have it,” says the football coach. A video from Liverpool’s trainer’s room appears on the screen.

Assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders first addresses De Jong. Then Jürgen Klopp appears on screen, smiling broadly with a thumbs up. The German manager wishes his colleague from the Netherlands a lot of strength in his recovery.

I suddenly said crazy things to my staff and the players, or I forgot things

“I don’t know you personally, but I heard that you are the only trainer in the world who is even funnier than me,” says Klopp, who also immediately invites De Jong to visit the training center in Kirkby. “Isn’t it really nice?”, says the former coach of Cambuur and De Graafschap. “I will definitely accept that invitation, and soon. I have the time for it now.”