Success story .. How Dubai became one of the safest and most competitive cities in the world

Dubai has been able to position itself in the top 10 or 20 cities in the world in more than 100 indicators related to security and safety in numerous global competitiveness reports.

The Dubai Competitiveness Office presented in a policy brief – within the framework of introducing Dubai’s competitive capabilities in all fields – .. under the title “Competitiveness of Security and Safety in Dubai: Why is Dubai classified as one of the safest cities in the world”, an analysis of the factors and elements that explain Dubai’s distinguished progress to become One of the safest cities in the world.

According to the Ease of Doing Business report issued by the World Bank, Dubai is the largest commercial city in the country and a center for the Middle East. Dubai has used its security and safety fundamentals to maintain its competitive rating and set standards to effectively manage the global Corona crisis.

The policy brief uses a best-practice safe cities approach that is also in line with the Economist Intelligence Unit, which is based on the four pillars of personal safety, infrastructure, health and digital security, to assess the competitiveness of security and safety in Dubai.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy, said: “For decades, Dubai has demonstrated the utmost desire to preserve the emirate’s position as a safe city, as ambitious social and economic strategies and adjustments have been developed, including national plans, with the aim of attracting huge investments. And visitors to the emirate. The government and leadership emphasize the security and safety of citizens, residents and visitors as a primary goal that plays a major role in attracting investors and leading global talent to Dubai and enabling them to live, work and thrive in it.

For his part, Hani Al Hamli, Director of the Dubai Competitiveness Office, said that security and safety are an integral part of the quality of life, and therefore represent an essential element in the competitiveness that characterizes Dubai, explaining that the policy brief demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to the safety and security of its residents and residents in addition to the public safety of the emirate and the country as a whole .

He stressed that there is no safer place than the emirate of Dubai, and the message was especially clear during the period of the Corona pandemic.

The summary shows that Dubai ranks first in more than 11 indicators of personal security and safety within various competitive indicators, the most prominent of which is the Safe Cities Index issued by the Economic Intelligence Unit within the Economist Group, where the results are based on personal safety, infrastructure, health and digital security, in addition to the smart cities report. Issued by the Global Competitiveness Center and others.

The indicators in which Dubai ranked first, reflect the distinguished role of local police and other institutions in giving priority to personal safety within the emirate.

The summary also analyzes the increasing importance of infrastructure as a major factor in enabling security and safety and Dubai’s current performance, as the emirate ranks first in the energy grid in addition to monitoring risks, and fourth in the road network, among other indicators, and it also sheds light on how to use the efficiency of the infrastructure. Infrastructure in Dubai to enhance public safety and security.

In addition to the pioneering infrastructure, the area of ​​health security and safety in Dubai has witnessed remarkable growth. Today it stands as one of the most advanced pillars in the region. Dubai also ranked first in emergency services in the city, fifth in arranging medical appointments online, and seventh in satisfaction with the provision of medical services, explaining why Dubai is attractive to medical tourism in the region.

With regard to security and digital security, and with the increase in cyber attacks around the world, the efforts of the Emirate of Dubai are not limited to physical safety, but also digital. The emirate ranks first in its specialized cybersecurity teams and the levels of technology used.

The summary shows how effectively Dubai has responded to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the most uncertain times in recent years. The UAE was one of the first countries in the world to impose a nationwide lockdown on March 22, 2020, and by July 2020 the UAE recorded the highest tests in the world in terms of population, at a rate of 43.4 per 100 people, thanks to its wide scope and ambition in the campaigns it carried out.

He also shed light on the many technologies that the government has imposed to combat the Corona virus, such as the use of drones to conduct sterilization campaigns, to the introduction of specialized pressure tubes to transport patients infected with the Coronavirus, as the paper confirms the readiness of the emirate and the state for any emergency scenarios, whatever they are.

As a result of these various initiatives, in July 2020 the country recorded one of the lowest death rates at 0.62%, compared to 4.36% in the United States and 2.78% in India.

The policy brief outlines Dubai’s commitment to the safety and security of its residents and citizens, as well as the public safety of the emirate and the nation as a whole. Dubai leads the group of the safest cities in the world, regionally, and is seen as a prime example of distinguished reforms, dynamic and progressive frameworks, and ambitious national visions and strategies.

Internationally, it is seen as a success story – the story of how Dubai has grown into one of the most competitive cities in the world.

The Dubai Competitiveness Office focuses on enhancing the city’s competitiveness among the first cities in the world by enhancing the business environment that stimulates investment, provides unparalleled ease of business and enhances Dubai’s competitive advantage in global markets.