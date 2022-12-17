“Avatar” of James Cameron It arrived in 2009 with the aim of marking a before and after in the cinema. After 13 years, the director has released the second part of it and more than one has wondered if it will match the overwhelming success of his predecessor.

In this disconcerting panorama, the filmmaker was the first to create high expectations and the critics assured that the film was a spectacle without equal.

What did the critics say about “Avatar: The Way of Water”?

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Avatar 2” earned a 78% approval from critics and 94% from fans. Next, we share some of the appreciations of the specialists:

Collider: “Is incredible. I had faith that James Cameron would raise the bar with the effects, but these images are amazing. Story-wise, it’s a lot of film and I’m looking forward to watching it a second time to go over details. The returning cast is great, but the newcomers are the standouts.”

New York Post: “The nifty sequel we’ve been waiting for (…). The climactic action represents a complete circle for Cameron (…). When it comes to ‘blockbusters’, the director remains unbeatable”.

Entertainment Weekly: “More powerful and bolder than the first (…). He has created his own reality, a meticulous world-building as amazing and immersive as we have ever seen on screen before.”

Empire: “James Cameron has returned to the surface with a cosmic marine epic that only he could do: eccentric, moving, joyful, dark and very very blue. Yes, he is still way ahead of the others.

“Avatar 2” returns to theaters 13 years after its first part. Photo: Disney

How much did it raise and how much does it need to be a success?

In its latest report, Variety revealed that “Avatar 2” took off at the box office with a solid $53 million in opening-day gross. While an impressive achievement, the production needs $2 billion at the global box office to recoup its investment.