Thuringia’s constitutional court has issued an interim ruling on the state parliament crisis © Martin Schutt/dpa

In the dispute with AfD senior president Jürgen Treutler over the conduct of the Thuringian state parliament session, the CDU parliamentary group was successful on several points before the Constitutional Court. At the CDU’s request, Thuringia’s highest judges issued an interim order that the senior president must adhere to.