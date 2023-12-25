













The information comes from an entertainment media that knows well what things are like in the country of the Rising Sun. Discussions between the parties involved are taking place discreetly in the senior management of the companies in charge.

It is easy to imagine that Shueisha is one of them, since it is the publisher that has the rights to Slam Dunk and narutowhich he obtained from his creators, Takehiko Inoue and Masashi Kishimoto, respectively.

Something that comes to light is that the success of the adaptation with real actors of One Piece It was a fundamental piece for things to start moving. However, something else came into play, and it is the live-action series of Yuyu Hakusho.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

The show based on the manga of the same name by Yoshihiro Togashi has had a great reception on Netflix. So now it seeks to replicate what made television shows great. One Piece and Yuyu Hakusho.

It is necessary to point out that the teams in charge of each of these programs are very different from each other. In the case of the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy it is Tomorrow Studios, while in those of Yūsuke Urameshi it is Robot.

The first is an international conglomerate with personnel from multiple countries, and as for the second, it is a Japanese production company.

So it's hard to guess which studio might be left in charge of the TV series. Slam Dunk and naruto. Likewise, for which video-on-demand service they would be planned.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

In that sense, it seems that Netflix has the lead, since it always seeks to obtain them for its catalog. But nothing is certain.

With details of Smart Flash. Apart from Slam Dunk and naruto We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

