Ciudad Juarez.- Since the launch of the “I Am Mexican” program, during which the costs associated with the registration process for dual nationality are eliminated for citizens of Mexican descent born abroad, approximately 800 procedures have been registered until September 11, reported Karla Gutiérrez, head of the Civil Registry in Ciudad Juárez.

He indicated that this program began operating in September and that it is showing an efficient pace considering that only eight working days have passed since its start.

It is designed to facilitate obtaining dual citizenship for children of Mexican citizens born in the United States, but who live and develop their daily lives in Mexico, the official said.

The main objective is to offer a direct benefit to these Mexican families, allowing their children to obtain Mexican nationality and access additional opportunities, such as educational scholarships and participation in sporting and cultural events representing their state.

During this period, requirements such as the apostille, the translation of documents and the payment of fees for the non-existence of a Mexican birth are eliminated, said Gutiérrez. This results in an approximate saving of 2 thousand pesos per procedure.

Required documents include an American birth certificate with two copies, an ID of the applicant if he or she is of legal age, and the birth certificate of the Mexican parents with two copies of their IDs.

In Ciudad Juárez, around 800 procedures have been processed in the four civil registry offices available, which are located in different parts of the city and operate from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Those interested can go to Office 01 in the Center, the temporary office at the Junta de Aguas in Independencia, the office in Aztecas next to the IMSS crematorium, and the one located in Pueblito Mexicano.

Gutiérrez stressed that it is common for a larger number of applications to be registered in the weeks close to the deadline, which is October 31, so it is advisable to complete the application in advance to avoid possible delays.

The process to obtain the certificates recognising them as citizens with dual nationality is therefore expected to be completed in the first week of December.

Steps to follow

The registration and rights restoration process involves several steps. First, the program verifies the legality of the documents submitted, such as the apostille and the translation of the American birth certificate.

Then, it confirms the non-existence of birth in Mexico to ensure that there is no previous record.

This entire process is handled through links with consulates and is carried out at the civil registry, thus ensuring that the documents meet the necessary requirements for dual nationality.

Although the process may take several months, the program offers a simplified and accessible process for people who wish to apply for dual nationality.

The official recommended that applicants verify the accuracy of names and data on their documents before submitting their application, as discrepancies in information can cause delays in processing.

The program is not implemented nationwide, but rather focuses on the state of Chihuahua due to the availability of registration books and the capacity to handle the specific procedures of this region.

Applicants who require apostille and translation of documents must manage these requirements independently if they are outside the program. (David Ceniceros)

