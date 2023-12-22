Biontech founder Uğur Şahin was once considered a somewhat strenuous researcher in Mainz. Because he constantly had new plans. Now they want to do everything right and become the leading biotechnology location.

Corona vaccine from Biontech in a refrigerator at the vaccination center in Mainz Image: Frank Röth

Dhe man who invented the corona vaccine with his wife and was celebrated as a hero not only in his hometown of Mainz, was a supplicant for years.

Timo Steppat Correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland based in Wiesbaden.

Local and state politicians remember with a certain shame the time when Uğur Şahin, the founder of the biotechnology company Biontech, was considered a somewhat strenuous researcher who repeatedly asked for funding for projects, inquired about outstanding approvals from the city administration or who tried hard to expand his company on the former site of a Bundeswehr barracks.