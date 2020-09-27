Success Mantra: To taste success, it is not only necessary for a person to dream, but to fulfill that dream, it is also necessary to have firm intentions. Those who do any work with doubt in mind, success remains far away from such people. But no one can stop a person who is constantly moving in the direction of the floor by dreaming of success and working diligently for it. This story teaches something like this.

In one city, a boy lived with his father. His father worked in a horse stables of an older man. He used to see how his father stays with horses all day and works so hard, yet he never gets the respect that the owner of that horse gets.

Then that boy also started dreaming that one day he will have the same wealth and he will also have a big ranch of horses and he will also become their owner. One day, all the children in the school were told that they would go home and write an article the next morning, in which it would be that what they wanted to do growing up and what they wanted to be, then the boy kept awake all night on this, a very good article Wrote and at the same time telling his dream completely in it, he also made a photo of his dream ranch of 200 acres in it and the boy wrote the essay with all his heart and gave it to the teacher the next day.

After examining all the copies of the teacher, the boy felt strange because he had not given any marks for that article written by the boy hard, and had failed to write it in big letters, on which the boy asked the teacher for the reason. The teacher said, it would have been better if he had written a short article because what you have written is completely impossible, you guys have nothing, so it is not possible, but still I want you to give me another chance. You write this essay again and make a real goal, I can think again about giving you the number again.

The boy went home with that copy and gave it a lot of thought, but he did not sleep the whole night. The next day he went to the teacher and told you what to do because this is my article, I do not want to change it and if you fail me If you want to do, then you keep your failure and I keep my dream.

Twenty years later, the same teacher was watching some international horse racing, then after the race was over, a man came to him and introduced him with great affection because he had become a very big name in his world and he was the same little boy. Which I had dreamed of years ago.

Learning

–Doing anything with doubt in mind does not lead to success.

-Keep your intentions with hard work to fulfill the dreams.

If you want to achieve success, then choose your goal yourself.