Any ordinary citizen knows Steve Jobs, but very few know who Edwin Land was, the business reference that Jobs was inspired by for much of his career. Even geniuses need models.

We can define success in entrepreneurship as the succession of correct decisions among a myriad of uncertain options. Not surprisingly, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, only 30% of new companies survive after a decade. Hence, these direct references from successful entrepreneurs, together with the key information on how they manage to grow, consolidate and differentiate themselves, are especially useful for SMEs that aspire to the same results.

With this knowledge of cause, sageleading company in software and business management, launches an initiative that connects in person leaders in business transformation and growth with entrepreneurs, SMEs and companies: Sage Inspirational Hub, a space in which some of the best examples of corporate innovation will discuss the challenges and opportunities in an environment as demanding as the current one, and the one to come. They will do so in six sessions: the first five will consist of interviews available both on video and as a podcast at sageinspirationalhub.comwhile the last one will be organized in a face-to-face/streaming.

We are talking about references such as Juan Merodio, international disseminator of the new economy and author of more than 12 works on digital marketing that have been turned into business school manuals. From Eva Collado, trainer, writer and authority on human capital management and personal branding. From David Moreno, whose sunglasses company went from zero to 60 million in turnover in three years, leader of a project that harnesses the collective power of the digital revolution to generate positive social impacts.

We are talking about Yaiza Canosa, one of the 100 most influential Spanish leaders and one of the 30 under 30s —she began her career at 16— with the greatest business projection, according to Forbes. From Gonzalo Tradacete, entrepreneur’s entrepreneur, founder of investor clubs after his experience in international mergers and acquisitions. And we are talking about the communicator Chema Nieto, one of the main speakers of the ecosystem of startupswho will moderate the Sage Inspirational Hub 2023 sessions.

In fact, the design of the events stimulates the relationship between inspiration and practicality. It is not reduced to a series of meetings with generic messages, but carefully selects its contents according to the main needs of SMEs in the face of accelerated transformations and the differential value of anticipation.

This is the schedule of the six sessions:

8 of June. From the Business Plan to the Digital Business Plan. What makes them succeed or fail, the most useful platforms to create them, and how Web 3.0 will affect the future of digital business. With Juan Merodio. June 22nd. The new challenges in Human Resources management and how to overcome them successfully. Eva Collado will address the importance and future of brand ambassadors, the digital personal brand, what makes workers happier and why it is so important to master the phenomenon of socialnetworkers. July 7th. Create and get back up fast with Lean Startup. A dialogue with David Moreno on how to start and grow a business idea from scratch, taking advantage of disruptive models and the opportunities of the new digital economy. September 21st. Marketing Pull and Push actions Outside the box. For Yaiza Canosa, “success has to do with the people you love taking pride in what you do, more than with other things.” Starting from this base, the expert will deal with disruptive marketing from an analytical vision and focused on new technologies. October 5th. Financing strategies to start now! your business. What projects stand out above the rest to investors? What are digital business angels like and what attracts them? What should an entrepreneur take into account to obtain financing? Gonzalo Tradacete answers these and other key questions. October 19. Inspirational Event, at Sala Equis in Madrid, both face-to-face and streaming, to allow massive attendance. It is the grand finale of the cycle where the six benchmarks will meet for the first time to reflect on the challenges of the next business strategies, the main trends in 2024 and, ultimately, the best possible future for Spanish companies, especially small and medium-sized ones. . Welcome.