The sixtieth edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana gathered on New Year’s Eve 2024 some 40,000 runners through the streets of Madrid. Mohamed Massat and Esther Ramos They were proclaimed winners of the popular test in the male and female categories respectively.

The starting signal took place on Concha Espina Streetnext to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, and the yellow tide crossed different emblematic points of the Spanish capital, such as Calle Serrano, Plaza de Colón or Cibeles to end, once it had crossed the Puente de Vallecas, on Calle de Candilejas.

The first man to cross the finish line at the end of the ten kilometer race, Mohamed Massat, recorded a time of 29 minutes and seven secondsthe second best record in the history of San Silvestre Vallecana. The Moroccan runner prevailed in the last stage over the two-time winner Nicolás Cuestas, with whom he had a tough battle.

Esther Ramos She took the lead in the early stages of the women’s competition, which she commanded in its entirety. Despite losing some rhythm in the second half, which prevented him from achieving the historical record, a final time of 34 minutes and 40 seconds.