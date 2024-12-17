Success in the integration of refugees in Mora de Rubielos: 80% already have a work permit

They arrive at the southern border of Spain, most of the time in boats and in conditions of extreme danger. The vast majority of refugees come from sub-Saharan Africa, from countries such as Mali or Somalia, in many cases fleeing armed conflicts, persecution due to sexual orientation, gender violence or genital mutilations, in order to benefit from international protection. However, not everyone knows that when taking advantage of this right they must wait six months before obtaining permission to work.

In Mora de Rubielos, the integration process is bearing fruit. Currently, 80% of the 110 refugees who arrived will already have a work permit, and around 20% already have employment contracts that will begin in January thanks to agreements with companies in the region. Contracts have emerged with different companies, but the organizations claim that the current problem is the lack of adequate housing. This has become a major obstacle to their complete insertion.

ACCEM is dedicated to working to welcome and support these refugees. They have accompanied the 110 who arrived in Mora de Rubielos looking for an opportunity to find work and experience the province of Teruel. This integration process begins with cultural contextualization workshops, language learning and professional training adapted to the needs of the rural environment.

“The main objective is to prepare them for their job placement,” explains an ACCEM representative. Local businesses, such as the ski resorts in Valdelinares and Javalambre, hospitality businesses and sectors such as construction, forestry and environmental services, have already opened their doors to refugees. A notable example is that of a refugee who is currently doing an internship as a forklift driver in a warehouse. Furthermore, professional training in these areas facilitates their transition to stable contracts.

Starting in January, most contracts are expected to be formalized. Around twenty offers have already been received from local companies, and long-term agreements are prioritized to promote stability. Carlos Vela, deputy head of ACCEM, highlights that “the Aragonese context is that there is a lack of hands in many tasks. The need to fill jobs in the province of Teruel is well known. Our main concern is to facilitate and promote the autonomy of the people we serve”

Although these advances in job placement are very positive, there is the housing barrier that is very complicated to solve. According to ACCEM, many properties are intended for tourist rentals or require too much rehabilitation, which the owners cannot afford, leaving little supply for those who need a permanent home. Many of the towns in the province are empty, but not all have homes that can be offered to live in. Therefore, there cannot be complete insertion if there is no housing available to accommodate these people.

The housing shortage not only affects refugees, but also other workers and rural residents. For this reason, companies and organizations like ACCEM demand more aid for housing in these areas, which have the space and little by little the opportunities, but also need investment in housing to repopulate these areas.

Success in Mora de Rubielos is not only measured in terms of employment, but also in the creation of social ties. The refugees have been integrated into community life thanks to the collaboration of workers, volunteers and neighbors. In the town, almost a dozen retirees and teachers offer school support classes and cultural activities, such as the pumpkin workshop held this fall.

One of the most celebrated achievements has been the creation of a federated handball team, which not only helps refugees stay active and positive, but also fosters a spirit of unity in the village. This was not reflected in VOX’s speech this summer when the refugees moved to the province. Nolasco, the spokesperson for the parliamentary group, described the arrival of the immigrants in August as “delirious and aberrant.” He also stated that the Government of Spain is dedicated “to distributing real burdens to these people, something that, of course, does not agree with the humanitarian spirit that they boast about. But what humanitarian? If you leave them like bundles lying around the places.” Furthermore, he blamed the conscience of the PSOE for “all the crimes, no matter how small, all the things that are done in this town because of the bringing of the 120 illegal immigrants.”

These criticisms contrast with the town, which now coexists perfectly with the 110 refugees and who have helped them revitalize the area. In a small town, this means more life, work and opportunities for the town. Vela considers that the behavior of the citizens in Mora de Rubielos has been exemplary and that they have been welcomed with great affection. The main objective is to promote the autonomy of refugees, helping them build a better future while enriching the communities they host. This experience is proof of how beneficial the integration of refugees can be, especially in the most depopulated areas. In the face of hate speech, humanitarian work, solidarity and the support of institutions and companies can be an investment in the future of Teruel. With employment, adequate housing and the warmth of communities, integration is a model of success that benefits everyone.