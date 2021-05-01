M.anchester City took a big step towards the seventh English championship this Saturday thanks to a 2-0 (0-0) victory at Crystal Palace. With the 25th win of the season, the team of coach Pep Guardiola increased the lead over Manchester United to 13 points and could now celebrate the title on Sunday “on the couch” when the city rivals lose against the already dethroned defending champions Liverpool with coach Jürgen Klopp (5.30 p.m. / Sky).

Three days before the semi-final second leg of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain (first leg 2: 1), City was superior to the opponent in all respects and got a deserved one-two from Sergio Agüero (57th) and Ferran Torres (59th) Success.

Guardiola had let his team spin vigorously compared to the success of Paris and changed the starting lineup to eight positions. The German national player Ilkay Gündogan, who was rudely fouled on Wednesday in the 2-1 first leg win in the semi-finals of the Champions League in Paris, was also on the bench. Only Ederson, Joao Cancelo and Rodrigo remained in the team.

The newly arrived Agüero used his chance with a remarkable hit under the crossbar. It was the 32-year-old Argentine’s 182nd goal in the Premier League. “I’m so happy because it’s been so long since I’ve played 90 minutes. The goal is good because now we may be able to win the Premier League. I’m waiting for tomorrow, ”said Aguero. He does not yet know whether he will watch the United game on Sunday. “Every game is difficult. We’ll wait until tomorrow and of course it would be better if Liverpool win, right? ”He joked.

The Citizens have 80 points in their four games still outstanding, city rivals United (67) can still get 82 with five wins. Klopp’s Liverpool FC, only sixth before the match day, urgently needs to win in the battle for a Champions League place at Old Trafford.