• Stories of history and bygone nations in them from sermons, lessons, the wisdom of years and a reminder of the days, and perhaps one of those stories is what happened to the Prophet Noah when his people saw him build a ship with boards and thrusts, so they marveled at him, and from what he did, and they hastened to judge him and his poor management. They see a sea in which that ship will go, and there is no abundant water next to them. He used to work on it for many years until the command of God came, and its time and time of need for it came, because it was saved from the flood. This is how successful people look at their deeds, their exploration of the future, and their distant vision of things, that such a ship is not Today’s task, but it is a necessity in the future, while the failures, the short-sighted and the helpless see the ship as useless work, and the fatigue of building it in vain, and a waste of money and effort. The successful Emirates are the ones that build the ship in prosperity, and the barkers alone will not find in hardships a refuge for them .. and laugh today Much!

• Because valuable things need guards, because beautiful things need guards, and because tired things need guards, because success needs guards, and because the image of security, safety and reassurance that men have suffered here in drawing throughout those years needs guards, and because capitals are characteristic of stability and prestige of places, She is in need of guards, and because time has changed today and the situation has changed, and you cannot very much distinguish between a blue swindler who harbors enmity to you, another who sharpens his teeth over your superiority, and another who hides a dagger for you in the darkness to steal your happiness, and someone who wears a mask, once he conceals an ugly face, and once Through a yellow smile that does not distinguish it, and one time it lining something other than what appears, and one time it laughs at you smoothly, and your chest is blown with the air of false letters, so it was necessary for there to be real guards of the homelands and their capabilities and gains, they may not be seen, and no one may hear about them, and you may meet them, And you respond to greeting them, but you do not know them, sometimes .. We want them to be visible and known, and everyone can feel them, especially in times of adversity and crises. All nations need such clean guards, you can bargain with them about little things in the world, and they do not accept or get angry, you can Entice them with things One of the virtues of this world, and they may not accept, or they may not get angry, but you cannot bargain with them over their sincerity and their hearts, for this is not theirs, the property of those who love, and those who love other than the country.

• It does not make me sad in eroding capitals and European capitals, such as meeting a retired Arab politician or fellow journalist whose time has passed, and their fluffy voice, or like hired tenants whose job was to applaud, and the faces of citizens clapped, and today all of them were pronounced by the successive authorities, and each one of them has grown old. In his exile, no one writes him anymore, and the new generation does not know him and does not know his struggle, which he sometimes exaggerates, and has become the object of compassion for those who appreciate things, and a few steps away from the pleading of the guards of the chosen Gulf personalities, who do not like anyone sour their mood on her holiday, To intercede for him so that he may have peace over the character that he knew one day or that she knew him in a passing way, he only wants to tell him about memories that he passed through during his visits to the Gulf countries, which were in his primitive life, and he passes during that session how many ideas he claims were from his ideas, and met At that time support and success, I only have compassion on the hired politicians and journalists, the hired tenants, the enemies of the success of others, the guards of failure who have grown old with little money, and today is not worth anything, except from evening if it comes, and one of them feeds On his skin the loneliness, cold walls applied to him, and no horizon but ash!