The most disruptive moment of the first evening of Sanremo was undoubtedly Blanco’s outburst on stage: unnerved by the technical failure that prevented him from hearing the return on the headphones, the singer who won the last edition of the Festival with “Brividi” together with Mahmood he destroyed the scenography leaving a huge mess on the Ariston stage.

The public addressed his outburst of anger with boos, while criticism rained down on social media. Among these is that of Valerio Scanu, winner of the review in 2010.

“If the in-ears don’t work – wrote the singer on Twitter – take them off and continue singing… if you are not used to singing live and perhaps success has gone to your head then it could happen that you find yourself breaking a scenography missing respect to all”.

If the in-ears don’t work, take them out and keep singing… if you’re not used to singing live and maybe success has gone to your head then it could happen that you find yourself breaking a set design disrespecting everyone #shame #Sanremo2023 #blanco — ValerioScanu (@Valerio_Scanu) February 7, 2023

“Shame”, he added in the end, thus condemning the gesture seen on TV.

Amadeus had a moment of uncertainty in front of the scene, while Gianni Morandi did not lose heart and in a few minutes he grabbed a broom to clean up the mess he had created.