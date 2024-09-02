Talking about prevention, diseases and health in a simple and understandable way for everyone, even young people. Sending messages of trust and toning down the alarmist tones about ‘near’ and ‘far’ viruses. The videos on social media by the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Francesco Vaia are a success, and this summer they have become an appointment for reflection for the many ‘followers’ of the director’s personal profile. In the latest one, the inspiration is the end of summer and the good habits put into practice such as physical activity, “healthy habits that we implemented” during the holidays “and that must be maintained all year round, from September we must continue because this is good and primary prevention is good for us and for the Italian health system”. Messages that are also at the heart of the commitment of the Ministry of Health.

In another post – his interventions always accompanied by a musical background – the director suggests doing physical activity which also means “prevention, while Covid retreats and Mpox does not break through”, and “someone will be depressed…”. A dig at those who are instead more thrown into alarmist tones.