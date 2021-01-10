By

Adrian Gilabert

Expert in transformation strategies and organizational well-being.

The Davos world economic forum has made it very clear what are the skills to be deployed in the workplace that will be required in the near future: critical thinking, analysis, problem solving, self-management, self-education, resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility.

If one compares these requirements with those that we knew how to practice in the last 200 years, one can see that there are enormous differences. The good news is that these skills are nothing more than to be human, more human than ever.

Weren’t we human before? Maybe not so much. Our need for repetitive work turned us into robot-like biological versions. We learned, we did it, and we finally managed to build machines that would do it for us. Now we must remember, re-educate ourselves in more natural aspects in ourselves. This transition from “female-male gear” to “being more human” can cause helplessness, confusion, but it will be very positive for our evolution.

From the fixed physical place to mobility, from the classic working day to work by objectives, from employer paternalism to self-management, from the vertical leader to the connector / communicator, from the division of labor between people to the division of labor between humans, robots and algorithms.

These transitions pose obsolescence in various fields. In the employment contract laws, in the educational model, in the leadership style, in the pyramidal organization model, in the way of thinking about urban centers, in the transport model, in the way of communicating, in the relationships transnationals, in political practice, in the way we conceive ourselves as human beings … One might also ask: what about technology? Should we all learn to program? Be experts in data science? Of course not. Unless you are passionate about doing it, it is not necessary. What yes It is necessary to develop the ability to understand the technology in order to apply it optimally to their activity, in order to define the division of labor. Knowing how to use technology does not mean that we understand it.

Since the 1980s and early this century, “technologists” have taken center stage and managed to reconvert from “systems” to a place of CIOs within the company directory. that already happened. Now it is the turn of Human Resources.

It makes sense. Who but specialists in human issues within companies will be in charge of inducing us to deploy the skills demanded by the World Economic Forum?

To adequately face this process from HR you need to shed several labels, limiting belief systems, stop using phrases or words in a flat or empty way. If we persist in taking this question of transition as one more fashion, a threat of change that is somewhat superficial, we will be persisting in the model of the last century.

If you want a secret or formula to solve this problem, I have one just to give you: There are no universal formulas. Everyone must find a unique solution trying to get as far away from reductionism as possible. What I can give you is a guide that in my singularity acts in a cartographic and effective way: think in terms of “concept, function and affect”. What are the concepts with in-depth development that will guide us in these transitions? What is the function / science that we will apply and what will be the affective manifestation that will make us vibrate every day?

Exemplifying this question “purpose” is the concept. Concept about which there is much confusion since there are as many purposes as there are people in the world, however, a powerful “reason for being” is something very different, unique. Knowing how to define a purpose and derive a tree of objectives from it is the function. The manifestation of the 5 human talents is affection, that is, the manifestation of passion. Perhaps this passion thing may seem something romantic or poetic, however, it has a very practical aspect: “a passionate collaborator produces in 4 hours what someone not passionate about what they do produces in 4 years”. Nothing more pragmatic than affection.

I could write five pages about it, but I think that a good first step is for everyone to reflect on this basic guide precisely so as not to turn it into a reductionist and homogeneous recipe. Let serial production, the homogeneous, the repetitive, the reductionist and the normalization be deployed by robots and algorithms. Let’s keep for ourselves the singularity and multiplicity that characterizes us.

It is very likely that this unique year that we have lived between the pain of human, business, economic, reinvention, new ideas, depressions and inspirations will be taken in the future as the year of the great break towards a very reality. different. It is likely, although we do not know. This “we do not know” is typical of a reality that has shown us that the truth is elusive, that the “normal” is the uncertainty in which we navigate and despite this we can find fulfillment every day.