Success is often a matter of habits. Healthy habits that can redefine our balance for the better, helping us achieve our goals. So, how do you change negative habits and stop having ineffective behaviors? Roberto Castaldo, performance management expert, founder of 4 Man consulting and the only Italian present in the Global Gurus ranking, dedicated to the thirty best time management professionals in the world, responds to Adnkronos/Labitalia.

“An efficient scheme – he explains – to change our habits is simplification, as theorized in neuroscience. In particular, it is possible change our usual way of acting thanks to the 21 minute theory. The method is used by entrepreneurs, managers and professionals and is aimed at increasing productivity.”

“By concentrating – he warns – on a single activity for 21 minutes and repeating it for 21 consecutive days, an obstacle before which our willpower often gives up, we can obtain important results, managing to create new and positive habits. Every time we perform a In fact, something similar to the opening of a channel happens in our brain. The more we perform this action, the more we open this channel, making room for a new habit.”

“The efficient scheme – continues Castaldo – follows the Idra system and is based on definition of specific objectives generating a 50% increase in performance. The first step is to think about the new habit you want to develop. Second step, define the project in detail following a logical path based on a sequential scheme: 1) Ideas: to develop an idea, the questions are: who are you? What role do you have? What resources are available to you? 2) Description: describe a goal using a maximum of 250 words.

3) Results: write what you want to achieve. 4) Action: develop a plan of actions useful for achieving the results you want to achieve.

“This methodology – underlines the expert – is used today by many SMEs in various fields. In governance, using the 21 minute system, entrepreneurs and managers are able to periodically dedicate time to strategic planning activities, which is often postponed and is part of one of the reasons for increase in the cost of non-quality”.

“In the onboarding of new resources and change management – he continues – this methodology used in the inclusion of new resources in the company reduces the insertion time by 62% and reduces turnover in the company by 34%. Used in change management activities the system allows you to dedicate time to planning and development, remaining highly productive. Very often training activities are postponed due to heavy operations. This methodology allows you to best invest in this fundamental asset without affecting staff productivity.”