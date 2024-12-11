Success against Inter: Bayer Leverkusen plays like a real defending champion

Nordi Mukiele knew that he now had to speak the truth and nothing but the truth. The defender stood in the catacombs of the Leverkusen stadium smiling charmingly, his feet already slipped into slippers and awaiting what was probably the most pleasant interrogation of his life late on Tuesday evening. He just couldn’t get caught lying if he told a lie, that had been made abundantly clear to him.

“Speak the truth!” Victor Boniface barked lovingly at him and walked past with a shoebox in his hand. “Speak the truth!”, the injured striker repeated on the way back and shortly afterwards grabbed the next shoebox in the Leverkusen dressing room. Mukiele, 27, didn’t seem particularly surprised by the shoebox issue or Boniface’s late hard work. He now focused on the truth and did not face any major hardships.

Bayer Leverkusen is 1-0 in the Champions League won against Inter Milan, Mukiele scored the decisive goal by courageously driving the ball into the goal from close range in the 90th minute. “I feel excellent,” reported Mukiele, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain – a claim that, according to his self-deprecating gestures and facial expressions, was definitely backed up by reality. What was more important to him than sharing personal feelings was that the Leverkusen team’s overall performance was “great” and that “a lot” could be learned from this victory.

For example: That the Werkself, which had floated through all competitions in an absolutely life-affirming manner in the previous season, can now also deal with adversities that even the best football teams simply cannot avoid over long periods of time. At some point everything stops coming together like magic, and at some point efficient antidotes are developed for even the most beguiling play styles. Leverkusen have had to experience this the hard way this seaso