Thursday, February 16, 2023
Subways | Your metro service will run normally again: There will still be delays

February 16, 2023
in World Europe
In metro traffic has returned to normal traffic and both tracks are also in use at the Sörnäinen metro station again.

The suspicion of an accident at the Sörnäinen metro station in Helsinki slows down metro traffic. Only one track is in use.

In metro traffic has returned to normal traffic and both tracks are also in use at the Sörnäinen metro station again.

The usual shift intervals are in use, the metro control says. However, the traffic is currently running about 20 minutes late, but it will return to the scheduled shift intervals around 12:30 p.m., according to the metro control.

Metro traffic was slowed down on Thursday morning by the suspicion of an accident at the Sörnäinen metro station. The Helsinki Rescue Service announced the matter on Thursday at 10:45 a.m.

In the end, however, no signs of an accident were found at the Sörnäinen metro station, the Helsinki Rescue Service announced.

