The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, declared this Friday the state of emergency because of the rains that are causing floods sudden in several areas including the Big Apple, where the subway system, bus and roads have been affected.

Hochul told ABC7 today that the “epicenter” of the storm is in Brooklyn and recalled that “the Flash floods “They are unpredictable” and can be deadly, which is why he recommended that the population stay at home and not take their vehicles, which can become death traps.

The valley area is on alert. hudson, in the north of the state, and Long Island, in the east, where it is estimated that the water could reach 13 centimeters, and the five boroughs of New York City, where it could reach up to about 23 centimeters, according to NBC.

At the moment, no material or human damage has been reported, but there are interruptions on metro lines in the city of NYsuspended lines on the MetroNorth railroad, and delays on buses heading to New Jersey from Manhattan.

LaGuardia Airport has also been affected, in queens, where access to a terminal has been closed, while local media report delays in flights at the three airports in the metropolitan area of NY.

Videos shared on social networks by New Yorkers from early hours show streets flooded in Brooklyn, in which the water reaches half the height of the cars, as well as buses with the floor full of water and metro stations in which jets of water fall from the ceiling.

According to weather forecasts, it is expected to rain throughout the day and until early Saturday morning, and the amount of water could reach in some points the measurements recorded with Hurricane Ida, two years ago.

Due to the flooding of Hurricane Ida, more than a dozen people died in the city, especially people who were in the basements of buildings in the county of Queens, the most affected county at the time.