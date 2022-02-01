A work on the orange line 9 of the São Paulo Metro collapsed on the morning of this Tuesday (1st) interdicting the Marginal Tietê, in the north of São Paulo, towards Castelo Branco highway.

The state secretary of metropolitan transport Paulo Gali informed Globonews that there are no injuries and that the secretariat is investigating what may have happened.

+Childhood vaccination in Rio de Janeiro should be resumed on Friday

The accident, which started small, has already taken the first lane on the right on the local lane and the asphalt continues to give way little by little.

According to Captain Andre Elias, spokesman for the Fire Department, 50 people were working on the work at the time of the accident, but all managed to leave the tunnel before it flooded.

** Note on update.

The post Subway Work Collapses and Affects Traffic on Marginal Tietê appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Subway #work #collapses #affects #traffic #Marginal #Tietê