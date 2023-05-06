Subway | The new direction of travel of the escalator pleases passengers at Rautatintor

The direction of travel of the station’s escalators was changed last October. The city is considering renewing the escalator arrangements at Hakaniemi station as well.

Fare are satisfied with the new escalator arrangements at the Rautatientori metro station. The matter is clear from the passenger survey conducted by the Capital Region’s urban transport.

The station’s escalator arrangements were changed in October last year. Previously, the escalator at the edge took you down from the Kompass level. Today, one of the central escalators takes you down. Three of the escalators take passengers up.

61 percent of the respondents found the new arrangement to be more functional than the old one or were of the opinion that it had no effect on their own movement. Passengers who were positive about the change felt that the new order made traffic smoother on the platform level.

39 percent of the respondents thought the new arrangement was worse than the old one.

500 passengers responded to the survey carried out in October-November.

A survey on the basis of which passenger satisfaction was affected by the direction in which they traveled from the station.

68 percent of the respondents traveling west from Rautatientorti either liked the changed order better or felt that it was not important for their own movement. 55 percent of those traveling east of Rautatientorti were of the same opinion.

According to urban traffic, the result is influenced by the fact that the previous escalator arrangement was planned before the arrival of the Länsimetro.

To the station two downward and two upward escalators were requested in the answers. However, according to city traffic, more escalators must be reserved for passengers coming up, so that leaving the station is safe and smooth.

The fences that guide the flow of people at the platform level aroused opinions both for and against. During the test, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority also received feedback that the announcements about the change in the direction of travel of the escalators were overlapping.

The responses hoped for a similar arrangement for other metro stations as well. Urban traffic says that they are thinking about changing the direction of the escalators at Hakaniemi station as well.