Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2023 – 19:03

A cause of inconvenience for São Paulo residents throughout this Tuesday, the 3rd, the strikes on the subway lines managed by the public authorities, at CPTM and Sabesp quickly turned into the newest arena of electoral dispute between pre-candidates for the Mayor of São Paulo in 2024. The strikers protest against the proposal of governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who since the electoral campaign last year has defended granting the management of part of the subway system to the private sector and privatizing Sabesp under the argument of attracting more investment and improve services provided to the population.

Leader in the polls so far, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) has become the target of attacks from opponents, including the current mayor and opponent, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), because the São Paulo Subway Workers’ Union, one of those responsible for calling for the strike, is chaired by Camila Lisboa, a member of PSOL. The unions want a plebiscite on the issue and the metro workers will decide, in an assembly starting at 6pm, the direction of the strike in the coming days. At CPTM and Sabesp, no new assemblies are planned and the strike should be restricted to this Tuesday.

To the Estadão, Tarcísio said he is not thinking about a municipal election. “I’m thinking about investment and carrying out studies that I committed to doing in the campaign,” he said. “[É] It is natural to study the inflow of private capital to increase the State’s investment capacity”, he added. He has maintained that the strike is political, as it is not about demands for better working conditions for employees.

On several occasions in recent weeks, the governor praised Nunes and said that alignment between the Palácio dos Bandeirantes and the capital’s city hall is essential, signaling that he can support the re-election of the capital’s chief executive. Earlier this Tuesday, he questioned how São Paulo can be governed by someone “who will not want to talk to the government”, in reference to Boulos.

In response, Boulos fired at Nunes and Tarcísio and said that the strike is the responsibility of the governor’s administration due to the “intransigence” of not having agreed to release the turnstiles instead of paralyzing services. This proposal was presented by the unions and rejected by the Labor Court.

“It is regrettable that the governor wants to evade his responsibility by attributing a problem he created to others and by trying to partisan the debate. It’s even worse to see a mayor who abandoned the city wanting to make this (the strike) an electoral platform”, declared the deputy to Estadão.