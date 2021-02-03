The Union Association of Subway and Premetro Workers (Agtsyp) paralyzes this Wednesday between 6 and 9 in a “total” way the six subway lines and the Premetro “to protect the health and life of the staff.”

The union claims before “the decision of Metrovías to force employees over 60 years of age to resume their tasks in person.”

“The union denounces the illegal and irresponsible attitude of Metrovías, which sanctioned workers over 60 years old, members of the so-called risk groups, and forced them to resume their usual tasks in person, after pressuring and intimidating them,” he warned.