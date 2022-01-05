My first day of internships. The pockets of my white coat bulge with cheat sheets as I make my way uncertainly through the clinic. I stand nervously lingering in front of the door where I will be attending a consultation hour, waiting for the doctor. The doctor’s assistant comes over and tells me, “The first patient has subway breakdown.” My brain is starting to crack. Neurological failure? Of what? By metronidazole? The assistant looks at my hazy confusion with a chuckle and continues, ‘the metro, it doesn’t run’.

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl