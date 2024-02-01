Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/02/2024 – 22:03

Train circulation on Line 3 – Red of the Metro was interrupted this Thursday, 1st, at around 6:30 pm. According to the company, train circulation was only fully restored at 9:05 pm.

The problem was caused due to the need to empty a train that had emergency devices activated and passengers got off the track in the section between Belém and Bresser stations. As a safety measure, circulation was interrupted and power was removed.

Also according to the company, train circulation was reestablished at 7:40 pm on the stretch between Itaquera and Tatuapé stations. The Paese system (Support Plan between Transport Companies in the face of Emergency Situations) was activated and passenger transport was carried out by bus on the stretch between Carrão and Barra Funda stations.

Due to the stoppage of Line 3, trains on Line 2-Green and Line 1-Blue started to run at reduced speed, according to the Metro. It was only after 8pm that the situation returned to normal on Line 2-Green.