Not everyone is there eggs quoted about, among other things, writes the New York Post. Anyone who has ever been on a chocolate hunt in England will undoubtedly be familiar with the Cadbury Creme Egg. It is a favorite among the British and with Easter approaching, Subway decided to go for a special variant. An Italian sandwich was topped with the well-known snack, but to make it extra special, a real boiled egg can be found inside.

For a moment it seemed to be an April 1 joke, but on Friday the striking sandwiches were indeed distributed to 500 (un)happy customers. The first 125 visitors from the locations in London, Liverpool, Glasgow and Swansea received the treat. This new Easter snack was quickly spoken of with disgust on social media.

A Liverpool Echo reporter was brave enough to try the Cadbury Creme Egg sandwich for himself. Incidentally, the food chain did not have great success with the sandwich, because exactly one other woman was waiting in agony at the door of the branch in Liverpool.

The sandwich itself also turned out to be a disappointment. “I expected it to be sickly sweet and unpleasant or totally delicious, but it hangs somewhere limp in the middle of the two.” she writes. ‘It just tasted like chocolate spread. It wasn’t offensive in any way, nor was it something I fell in love with. It was okay, but nothing to love or hate.

