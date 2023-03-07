Subway | Disruptions in metro traffic at the Sports Park in Espoo due to personal injury

Traffic should return to normal around four o’clock.

In Espoo metro traffic There are disruptions at the Urheilunpuisto due to a personal injury that occurred at the Urheilunpuisto metro station.

For the time being, the metro in the capital region runs in both directions past the Espoo Sports Park without stopping at the station, according to the emergency department of Länsi-Uusimaa.

Traffic should return to normal around four o’clock, according to metro traffic control.

According to Metrovalvomo, the cause is a personal injury.

