Tuesday, March 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Subway | Disruptions in metro traffic at the Sports Park in Espoo due to personal injury

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Subway | Disruptions in metro traffic at the Sports Park in Espoo due to personal injury

Traffic should return to normal around four o’clock.

In Espoo metro traffic There are disruptions at the Urheilunpuisto due to a personal injury that occurred at the Urheilunpuisto metro station.

For the time being, the metro in the capital region runs in both directions past the Espoo Sports Park without stopping at the station, according to the emergency department of Länsi-Uusimaa.

Traffic should return to normal around four o’clock, according to metro traffic control.

According to Metrovalvomo, the cause is a personal injury.

The news is updated.

#Subway #Disruptions #metro #traffic #Sports #Park #Espoo #due #personal #injury

See also  Combined The last "death blow" lurks above the combined - Petter Kukkonen doubts the IOC's motives: "The threat image exists"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tesla, first “Made in Mexico” EVs in 2024 | FormulaPassion

Tesla, first "Made in Mexico" EVs in 2024 | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result