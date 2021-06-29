D.he tuna sandwich from the high-speed restaurant chain Subway is still a mystery. After a class action lawsuit against the company in a California court, according to which no tuna was to be found in the tuna spread, the New York Times bought several of the sandwiches in various subway branches in Los Angeles and sent them to a food laboratory. There the newspaper had the spread sold as “Tuna” examined. “No tuna DNA was found in the sample. Therefore, the species cannot be determined, ”the newspaper quoted the results of the investigation.

The laboratory offered two explanations: either the spread had been treated so severely that it could no longer be detected, or it simply did not contain any tuna. Subway referred to the allegedly unsafe test method. “DNA testing is simply not a reliable way to detect denatured proteins like the company’s tuna. The tuna was cooked before it was tested. “

The “Tuna Drama”

Subway, founded more than 55 years ago in the state of Connecticut and today the fastest growing franchise company in the world, is considered scandal-proven. In 2015, the group’s former advertising face, student Jared Fogle, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of child pornography and sexual abuse of minors. Last year, the Supreme Court in Ireland ruled that the high sugar content made the famous footlongs and other breads sweet.