Rome 2011. Municipal politics and the Roman curia are on the verge of a nervous breakdown motivated by street riots that show the citizens’ fatigue with the mismanagement of the privileged who have been chosen to hold earthly and divine power. But if the City Council and the Vatican are in crisis, the lumpenproletariat of the peripheral criminal clans could not be less. The interesting series is about all of this. Suburraeternal in the eight chapters of the sequel to the celebrated Suburra that Netflix shows.

Created by Ezio Abbate and Fabrizio Bettelli, it demonstrates what Lord Acton had already stated in 1887: “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” The difference between corruption in the different social classes is that the maneuvers to eliminate the opponent are resolved in politics with the legal system; with blackmail and Machiavellianism in the Roman curia and with guns in the lumpen, but cruelty, the desire to control power and greed are present in all of them, something that has long been known for these payments.

Most of the action takes place in the Roman district of Ostia. There are criminal gangs for whom the control of drug sales is their reason for being and dying, gangs that sporadically act in the center whenever the political powers demand it. The epicenter of the plot is linked to the city’s urban planning: controlling the construction project of a new stadium, a municipal ruse to try to divert citizen fury, will be the trigger for the fight between the powerful. Nothing new under the sun.

