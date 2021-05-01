D.he dream of a single-family home has been widespread in Germany for decades. Communities in the surrounding area of ​​the coveted large cities attract with significantly lower real estate prices. This is indicated by a study by the Institut der Deutschen Wirtschaft (IW), which, on behalf of Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall, examined the price differences between single-family houses in 70 urban cities and the surrounding area. The average prices for 125 square meter single-family houses were compared in each case.

In Berlin, the price per square meter is on average 4200 euros. In the surrounding area it is considerably cheaper. For example, private homes in the southeastern neighbor, the Oder-Spree district, do not cost 2,000 euros per square meter, according to the survey. But the widespread public statement with the desire for a house in the country can not be proven so easily with the statistics. Because according to the new figures from the Federal Statistical Office, the construction of single and two-family houses has stagnated since 2005.

Of the 288,000 new apartments approved in Germany last year, 169,000 are to be built in apartment buildings, as the authority recently announced. That is a share of almost 60 percent. One and two-family houses are now far behind with 109,000 permits. Why is that? Economists and real estate experts have been pointing out for years that there is no shortage of apartments in Germany – they were just built in the wrong places.

The Federal Institute for Building, Urban and Spatial Research (BBSR) estimates that 1.7 million apartments were vacant in the Federal Republic of Germany at the end of 2018, most of them in rural regions where the population is falling. The population of large cities grew by 1.7 million between 2010 and 2019, write space researcher Alexander Schürt and his co-authors in a recently published BBSR study. At the same time, 45 percent of German medium-sized and small towns have lost residents.

If someone wants to buy a house in the area around Hamburg, they save 57 percent according to the IW study in the Stade district. The Wetteraukreis offers 56 percent savings compared to the banking metropolis of Frankfurt. On average, single-family houses in the suburbs of the seven largest cities in Germany are around 34 percent cheaper than within these metropolises.

After the whirlwind of comments by the Greens parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter on this type of living, the discussion about the single-family home has come up again. One trend is independent of this, as figures from the Federal Statistical Office show: In recent years, the living space per apartment and per inhabitant has increased. At the end of 2019, an apartment had an average size of 91.9 square meters – an increase of one square meter compared to 2010. The living space per inhabitant was 47 square meters (2010: 45 square meters). New single-family houses are also getting bigger and bigger, with an average living space of 157 square meters. According to the Federal Statistical Office, that’s 14 percent more living space than 20 years ago.

Single-family houses are particularly rare in Stuttgart

Because of the space it takes, the house with a garden is particularly common in the country. According to the statisticians, the East Frisian districts of Aurich (share: 86.1 percent) and Leer (85.9 percent) as well as Dithmarschen (85.5 percent) in the west of Schleswig-Holstein are at the top. According to the 2019 figures, single-family houses are much rarer in large cities, where building land usually costs more than in rural areas. The share is lowest in Stuttgart with a good 35 percent, followed by Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main and Gelsenkirchen (each around 40 percent).

When it comes to prices, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich and Stuttgart lead the way. Residential properties here cost an average of 5300 euros per square meter, as the Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall reports. Munich is an outlier here. The Bavarian capital is pulling the average up sharply with square meter prices of 8,600 euros. In the case of Cologne, the bottom of the metropolis in terms of price, the square meter costs around 4000 euros. “Basically, the level of real estate prices in the big cities also determines the price level in the surrounding area. In the Munich area, prices start where they end in Cologne and the surrounding area. In the cheapest Munich area around Freising, the square meter costs an average of just under 4400 euros. That is around 400 euros more than in Cologne City, ”it said in a message.

The IW scientists also took a close look at the average real estate prices in the other 63 independent cities and their suburbs. In 84 percent of the cases, a single-family house in the surrounding area costs less than in the big city. In half of them, the savings averaged 25 percent. The district of Lörrach is mentioned as an example. In the district bordering France and Switzerland, apartments are on average a quarter cheaper than in Freiburg im Breisgau. In the university city, the square meter costs a good 4,300 euros more than in the federal capital. The Ortenau district further north of Freiburg is particularly popular with families. There, a square meter of your own home costs around 1,800 euros less than in Freiburg. On average, the average price level for single-family houses in the 63 large cities is around 2700 euros per square meter, in the surrounding area around 1900 euros.