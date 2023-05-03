Suburbs | Helsinki polishes shabby Malmi with gigantic construction projects

The city wants to develop Malmi, the north-eastern transport hub, into a lively district that will attract new residents.

Two the steel-clad tower blocks glisten so brightly in the spring sun that they appropriately steal the attention from Malmi’s shabby train station.

16-story tower blocks have gone up right next to the station.

One of the towers has an apartment hotel that opened in April, and the other has self-financed rental apartments. On the ground floor of the hotel, there is a restaurant open to everyone.

Tower houses and international level hotel services are the first concrete examples of the Malm of the future. The North-East traffic junction along the main line is one of Helsinki’s urban renewal areas.

A view to the north of the Malmi station area from the new tower block that has risen in the center.

in Helsinki has big plans with which it and its partners aim to improve Malmi’s reputation and attractiveness.

Deputy Mayor of the Helsinki Urban Environment, the Greens Anni Sinnemäki emphasizes improving walking opportunities.

In his opinion, the different areas of Malmi should be easier and more comfortable to reach on foot than at present. The Pekanraitti that runs through Ala-Malmi and the Ylä-Malmi market are slowly being renovated.

Major changes in the area require significant investments from Helsinki, but the city cannot do everything alone, it needs help from landowners and companies, says Sinnemäki.

“Together we strive to find these solutions.”

Ore Another goal of the facelift is to reduce regional differentiation by mixing the population from different income categories.

“Malmi has recognized that there is a need for self-financed apartments, and efforts are being made to implement them in the most attractive locations,” says the project director responsible for Malm’s urban renewal Kimmo Kuisma From the city of Helsinki.

For example, owner-occupied apartments with hard money now make up almost half of Malmi’s housing stock.

One of the region’s trump cards is probably its location: the district is roughly halfway between Helsinki’s main train station and the airport. The journey to both takes about a quarter of an hour by train.

“ In total, apartments are coming to the Malminkentä area for about 25,000 residents.

City aims for tens of thousands of new residents and thousands of jobs for Malmi in the future. Transport connections that work are important to them.

In addition to the current train connections, there will be a bike lane following the main line to Malmi and the Viima expressway from Viiki to Malmi.

The Helsinki City Council approved the northern railway line in February, and construction will start in 2025 at the earliest. The planned Viima is scheduled for the turn of the 2020s and 2030s.

Malmi airport, which was closed to air traffic, was opened for recreational use by the townspeople at the beginning of 2022.

In public in the discussion, the most attention in Malm has been focused on the former airport, the construction of which the Friends of Malm airport association has long and conspicuously opposed.

Now, however, the airport’s transformation towards a new residential area has begun.

Helsinki opened the former airport for recreational use by city residents in February of last year, and last summer the city began preliminary construction work there. The Malmi airport runway was already closed to traffic in the spring of 2021.

The old airport buildings are protected by the site plan, and they are to be renovated during this and next year.

The future use of the buildings is still open, but the plan allows for spaces serving, for example, café, restaurant and exhibition activities, office and teaching use, as well as sports and leisure activities.

Ore field there are two separate residential site plans in the area, which already have the force of law. They enable construction for 5,000 residents.

In question are Nallenrinne and Lentoasema blocks, the plans for which appeal permission applications concern the Supreme Administrative Court rejected at the end of last year.

Nallenrinne will be the first of them to be built. The city aims to be able to start street construction at the end of 2023. Street planning is currently underway in the area.

Housing construction will start at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025 at the earliest. The first residents can move into their new homes at the end of 2026, says Kimmo Kuisma.

Nallenrinne and Lentoasemankortellit cover twenty percent of the entire Malminkätten housing construction goal. In total, apartments are coming to the Malminkentä area for about 25,000 residents.

A new residential area will not be completed in an instant, but construction will take 25–30 years.

Observation picture of the new residential buildings in Nallenrinte.

Renew In addition to Malminkätten, more than a thousand apartments have been planned for the surroundings of the current industrial area in the Pikitehtaan quarters, which also has a legally binding site plan.

According to Kuisma, street planning will start in the Pikitehtaan blocks this year, and housing construction possibly in 2026.

Meanwhile, in Sepänmäki, between the center of Malmi and Malminkätten, the city is about to demolish some of the current buildings. Helsinki wants an area consisting of terraced and low-rise buildings with an emphasis on high-rise buildings. Zoning is just beginning, and the target number of residents is not yet clear.

In addition, the city is planning additional construction for the Sunnuntaipalstö small house area next to the airport. About two thousand new residents are expected to live in the area. The matter will be discussed by the city environment committee on Tuesday next week.

Observational picture of the Pikitehtaan blocks in the area between Malminkentä and the center of Malmi.

Major a single investment unit is the center of Malmi. Those close to it are aware of major changes, such as the expansion of Malmi Hospital.

Due to the expansion, the current health center will be demolished. The new family, health and wellness center will be close to the Malmi swimming pool, which will also expand, probably in 2025.

The goal is for the new health center to be completed in 2028 and the Malmi hospital in 2032. The renovations will bring more other services to Malmi, for example new kindergartens and schools.