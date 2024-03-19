4K drone with 65% discount on AliExpress: flight stabilizer, 5G, WIFI, GPS and more

Suburbia and Sears come together to offer you a wide selection of sports shoes from the most recognized brands, for women, men and even the little ones in the house. What are you waiting for to find your new Nike, Adidas, Fila and Puma tennis shoes? We show you some of the best discounts.

Are you passionate about sneakers? Get to know the discounted tennis shoes that department stores have with up to half price at Sears and Suburbia, in footwear from brands recognized for their design, technology, and quality.

On the one hand, Nike, with a legacy of innovation and quality, offers a wide range of sneakers designed for performance and style. From the classic Air Max to the latest in sports technology, Nike has a pair of sneakers for every occasion.

Meanwhile with a focus on functionality and style, Adidas sneakers are known for their comfort and performance. Whether you're running, training at the gym or just walking around town, Adidas sneakers will keep you comfortable and stylish.

Following this, with their iconic logo and retro style, Fila sneakers are perfect for those looking for an urban and casual look. From the classic Disruptor to the latest models, Fila offers a wide variety of options for all tastes.

With its focus on innovation and design, Puma sneakers are a popular choice among sports footwear lovers. Whether you're looking for a pair of sneakers for running or just to wear on a daily basis, Puma has options for all styles and needs.

Suburbia- Unisex Puma All Day Active Tennis

⦿ Price: $3,056

⦿ Anatomy of the Puma Resolve Street Spark sneakers, This casual shoe, designed by Puma, has a construction designed for your support and comfort during everyday life.

⦿ It has a lacing and tongue lacing system for your comfort. In addition, the sole made of rubber provides great care for your foot.

Suburbia- Fila Volari Men's Sneakers

⦿ Price: $899

⦿ Stand out wherever you go with the Fila Volari Sneakers for women that combine striking colors, in addition to having a mix of materials that add texture.

⦿ They are perfect to combine with whatever you want and day of the week

Sears- Adidas Running Galaxy 6 Tennis for Women

⦿ Price: $749

⦿ 50% recycled materials.

⦿ Its objective is to propose another solution that helps eliminate plastic waste.

⦿ Composition: Textile. Model: GW3847

Sears- Ferrari Red Puma Sneakers for Men

⦿ Price: $1,889

⦿ They have a sleek silhouette, eye-catching branding details and design elements that allude to the racing technology that is the basis of Scuderia Ferrari's fame.

Sears- Tenis Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 4 Caballero Original CW3396 010

⦿ Price: $1,899

⦿ Reinforcement to provide support

⦿ Wraparound heel meets midfoot laces for support during explosive movements.

⦿ Durable mesh, sturdy eyelets and overlays provide breathability to your feet while meeting the demands of daily training.

⦿ Comfort and cushioning

⦿ Foam with a Max Air unit in the heel cushions your feet and provides comfort that stays with you.

⦿ The collar cushions the ankle with every movement.

⦿ Resistant base, the wide, flat sole with a rubber pattern gives you stability and traction.

⦿ Rubber wraps the side to keep your foot firmly on the sole during lateral movement.